Alley Company Upped Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Raised by $5.40 Million Its Stake

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 3.89M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 33,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 30,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 2.19 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

