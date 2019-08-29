Alley Company Upped Its Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Position by $347,110 as Market Valuation Rose; Select Equity Group LP Has Decreased Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake by $46.34 Billion

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 727,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.43B, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 542,060 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 244,030 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 192,395 shares to 3.85 million shares, valued at $279.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 569,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.06% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd invested 0.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 9,730 are owned by Veritable L P. Pitcairn Company stated it has 5,570 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.02% or 39,771 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,822 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co owns 3,700 shares. 781,881 were reported by Westfield Cap Limited Partnership. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 384,059 shares. Chase Investment Counsel has 74,011 shares. United Automobile Association reported 34,634 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 831,958 shares stake. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.06% or 55,556 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SS&C announces $500M common stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C’s Black Diamond Wealth Platform Integrates with RIA in a Box’s MyRIACompliance Software to Provide Real-Time Updates – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Company Limited holds 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 30,641 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 4,029 are owned by Westover Cap Advisors Ltd. Moreover, Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 8,405 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 13,270 shares. 98,711 are held by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Stifel Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 56,901 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 30,819 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.05% or 96,490 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 3,320 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 0.03% or 22,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.19% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 212,182 shares. M&T Fincl Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 1.48 million are held by Northern.