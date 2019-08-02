Alley Company Upped Its Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Holding by $347,110; Duke Realty Com New (DRE) Holder Pggm Investments Raised Its Stake by $215.26 Million

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $127.97. About 407,612 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp Com New (DRE) by 106.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 7.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 13.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.16M, up from 6.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 701,558 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 32,427 shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) invested in 79,025 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.76% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset has 184,967 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 25,267 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Creative Planning has 17,103 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 194 shares. Dupont Mgmt invested in 14,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Equity Inc has invested 0.3% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 579,589 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 0.02% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 974,636 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.87% or 114,469 shares. Cambridge Inv Research has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Warren Thompson, Chair and President of Thompson Hospitality, Joins Duke Realty’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc Com (NYSE:OHI) by 53,000 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $96.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 158,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc Com (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 86,740 shares. Natixis owns 0.09% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 146,282 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,336 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.01% stake. 967,917 were reported by Bahl & Gaynor. Wheatland reported 2,687 shares stake. Bokf Na has invested 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,254 shares. Northstar reported 2,480 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 22,922 shares. M&R Inc owns 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 37 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 163,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 1,256 shares in its portfolio.