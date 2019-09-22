Alley Company Trimmed Its Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Holding by $1.71 Million; Stock Value Rose; Laurion Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Mercury Sys (MRCY)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 65.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 15,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The hedge fund held 39,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 23,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 369,972 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 36,623 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, down from 50,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 1.03 million shares traded or 64.74% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43M for 43.39 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,824 shares to 91,847 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:CAG) by 103,165 shares to 232,100 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 5,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,866 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM).