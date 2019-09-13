Alley Company Raised Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $474,324 as Stock Rose; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increases Position in Sanofi (Adr) (SNY)

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 10,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 107,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 13.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (Adr) (SNY) by 106.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 376,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 728,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.09 million, up from 352,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 1.66M shares traded or 17.80% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 09/03/2018 – Sanofi Is Said to Explore Sale of Some European Consumer Assets; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction- FT; 15/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Thera; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review cemiplimab as a potential treatment for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; 24/04/2018 – Meditope Receives BioLabs Golden Ticket Award From Sanofi to Advance Bioconjugation Technology Research; 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual Disease in Active and Future lsatuximab Multiple Myeloma Trials; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI CEO OLIVIER BRANDICOURT COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Innovative Targeting Solutions in Antibody Therapeutic Research Collaboration With Sanofi

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,155 shares to 31,916 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 289,167 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lincluden Mgmt Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 132,951 shares. Cullen Capital Ltd owns 390,930 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Sit Invest Associates has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,525 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 33,819 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs holds 19,892 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 27,816 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 519,524 are held by Willis Inv Counsel. Davis invested 2.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hightower Tru Services Lta stated it has 14,503 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.