Alley Company Raised Holding in Merck & Co (MRK); Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Position Has Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 6,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 91,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70M, up from 85,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 5,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 108,524 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.16M, up from 102,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,958 shares to 73,836 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru owns 2.29M shares. Paradigm Asset Com Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hallmark Cap Mngmt owns 47,211 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 56,952 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 685,400 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 38,943 shares. 53,046 were reported by Stock Yards State Bank And. Central Securities stated it has 200,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,856 shares. Middleton & Com Inc Ma stated it has 160,456 shares. 7,222 were accumulated by Professional Advisory Inc. D E Shaw Com has invested 0.52% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Burns J W, New York-based fund reported 7,451 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt has 84,082 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24,593 shares to 37,790 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,467 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts (Prn) (NASDAQ:EA).