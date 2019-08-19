Alley Company Increases Stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR); Northstar Group Holding in Facebook (FB) Raised as Valuation Rose

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 806,940 shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $186.47. About 6.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S COMMERZBANK CBKG.DE HALTS ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FB.O – BRAND CHIEF TO HANDELSBLATT; 08/05/2018 – ZIELKE: COMMERZBANK HAS RESUMED MARKETING ON FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says most Facebook users should assume they have had their public info scraped; 05/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Facebook weighing ad-free subscription option; 09/04/2018 – Facebook says it will inform users if their data was wrongly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc has 1.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 20,506 shares. 20 are held by Inr Advisory Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com owns 49,468 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust accumulated 2,585 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.24M shares. Mitchell Mgmt Com reported 34,310 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has 2,506 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Round Table Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Community Tru Inv holds 2.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 133,635 shares. Invesco has invested 1.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lincoln National invested in 15,540 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 114,703 shares. 4,595 are owned by Bluemountain Management Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Mngmt accumulated 50,808 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Coldstream Management reported 9,178 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 114,845 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 3,260 shares. Walleye Trading accumulated 1,458 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited has 2,264 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 96,540 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc owns 9,758 shares. Boyar Asset Management reported 11,331 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 1,600 shares.

