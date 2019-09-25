Alley Company Increased Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $474,324; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 10,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 107,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 5.52 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 9,265 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $887.40 million, down from 9,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 321,042 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (NYSE:BR) by 13,451 shares to 36,623 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,266 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 82,250 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Company Mi Adv owns 48,978 shares. Bruni J V And reported 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bragg Fincl Advsr invested in 27,266 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 461,861 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap stated it has 57,243 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Davis reported 85,014 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Main Street Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 22,501 shares. 45,521 were accumulated by M&R Mgmt. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP owns 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 22,455 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc owns 50,598 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 19,610 shares stake. Wasatch Inc has 136,268 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 98,586 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.16% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pictet & Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Brinker reported 6,097 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). California-based Bailard has invested 0.13% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Korea Inv Corp accumulated 0.15% or 369,780 shares. Saturna Capital invested in 14,392 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 5,881 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 288,761 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 21,796 are held by Fort Ltd Partnership. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 54,386 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And Company holds 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 2,917 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

