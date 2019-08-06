Alley Company Holding in Stryker (SYK) Has Lifted by $2.68 Million as Market Value Rose; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holder Venbio Select Advisor Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 1.84 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 367.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 13,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 17,289 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $205.66. About 1.47 million shares traded or 41.15% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $70.26M for 15.21 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares to 10.53 million shares, valued at $100.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

