Alley Company Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Tci Wealth Advisors Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $7.12 Million as Stock Declined

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 6,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 91,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70M, up from 85,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA: Mavenclad Is for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1880.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,155 shares to 31,916 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,389 shares to 35,281 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,524 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

