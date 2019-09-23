Alley Company Holding in Mastercard (MA) Trimmed by $568,920; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 70,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, down from 107,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.08. About 1.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, down from 34,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $272.42. About 1.05M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.72 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 8,052 shares to 212,299 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Cap Limited Liability invested in 369,334 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Regal Inv Advsr Llc owns 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,651 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Inc holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 67,728 shares. 140,223 are held by Dearborn Prns Limited Com. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 3.75% or 1.59 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Monetta Financial Inc has 7.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.06% or 614,369 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.58M shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2% or 420,189 shares. Parsons Capital Ri reported 0.64% stake. Benjamin F Edwards reported 13,427 shares. Nottingham Inc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,705 shares. 54,227 were accumulated by Kdi Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Bb&T Corporation reported 40,295 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares to 254,580 shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.