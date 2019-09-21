Alley Company Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $526,414 as Stock Value Rose; Brave Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $375,830

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89M, down from 77,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,824 shares to 91,847 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Capital Prns Limited holds 24,892 shares. West Chester holds 9,744 shares. Brandes Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue reported 70,467 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory stated it has 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baxter Bros Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 219,157 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associate Inc has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W And Incorporated New York accumulated 5.53% or 178,499 shares. Hartford accumulated 963,031 shares or 3.59% of the stock. 21,162 were reported by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Inc Ne holds 5.03% or 111,871 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assocs reported 16.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Michigan-based Exchange Cap has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 1.62% or 20,798 shares. Augustine Asset Management Inc owns 90,050 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP invested in 0.87% or 936,493 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 86,880 shares. Channing Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 99,987 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,201 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 0.18% or 31,317 shares. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Gp Incorporated has invested 1.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.58% or 33,730 shares. Kempner Cap Management Inc holds 4.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 90,535 shares. California-based Valueact Holdings LP has invested 23.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wms Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,687 shares. Blue Capital owns 13,334 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 17,369 were accumulated by Granite Prtn Lc. Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 199,207 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 5,737 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,044 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).