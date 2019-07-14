Alley Company Has Increased Its Position in Danaher (DHR) as Valuation Rose; Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $17.36 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.35M, down from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 30,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24 million shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Intersect Capital Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 512,519 were accumulated by Schneider Management Corporation. Hilltop Holdings reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 40,931 were accumulated by At Retail Bank. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Wade G W And owns 10,101 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.59% or 3.75 million shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amp owns 1.15M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Limited Company owns 11,785 shares. Marathon Trading Management Limited Liability reported 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Annex Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 13,857 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 809,593 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $118.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

