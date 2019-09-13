Alley Company Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $526,414; As Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased by $1.42 Million Its Holding

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 77,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 8.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 160,070 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field Main Savings Bank reported 14,485 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has 3.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 3.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Samlyn Cap Ltd Llc invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.24% or 5,895 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.64 million shares. Private Mgmt Gru Inc reported 0.05% stake. California-based Inv House Lc has invested 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Life Communication Of America holds 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,224 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,526 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 26,433 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.49 million shares. Arvest Bancorp Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 8,537 shares. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 12,945 shares.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 8,052 shares to 212,299 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 19,313 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 815,450 shares. Cap World stated it has 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Quantbot Lp invested in 0.28% or 19,771 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 35,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sphera Funds Ltd invested 0.4% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 35,761 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Mcf Ltd Liability reported 63 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Steadfast Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.68 million shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Franklin invested in 0.04% or 577,317 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares to 20,033 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.