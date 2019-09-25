Alley Company Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $526,414 as Stock Value Rose; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.69 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 38,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 115,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, down from 153,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 4.40M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 77,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 16.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 3.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Natl Bank Of So Dak invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Texas Money Ltd invested in 3.61% or 631,664 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com has 805,292 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 3.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,782 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability reported 2.28M shares. Zevin Asset Lc accumulated 7,694 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 1.01M shares or 3.15% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 7.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 24,792 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Paragon Management Lc has invested 6.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Natl Bank invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Yale Capital holds 52,179 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 1.89% or 603,516 shares in its portfolio.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,092 shares to 117,613 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

