Alley Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Danaher (DHR) by $323,268 as Share Value Rose; Td Asset Management Maintains Position in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS)

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 30,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 1.94 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 109,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 130,438 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 169,653 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 6,764 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,415 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 71,028 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 92,442 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 2,043 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 5,296 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) or 119,181 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,090 shares. Td Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 122,600 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 191,940 shares to 6.65 million shares, valued at $244.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 553,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.39M shares, and cut its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ashford reported 9,970 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj reported 216,947 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 77,691 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,352 shares. 1.25 million were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership. Howland Cap Limited Com reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 85,967 were accumulated by Wendell David. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 33,459 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com reported 1,731 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% or 3,657 shares. Hartford Investment Comm has 77,079 shares. Proshare Advisors owns 98,178 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 23,804 shares in its portfolio.