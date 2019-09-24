Alley Company Cut Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Holding as Stock Rose; Country Club Trust Company Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $383,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 51,623 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, down from 54,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 993,716 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 36,623 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, down from 50,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.65. About 240,990 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parkside Comml Bank Tru has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aurora Investment Counsel reported 13,863 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 35,256 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 3,306 shares. 101 are owned by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Camarda Fin Limited Liability holds 298 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has 1% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 320,347 shares. Greenleaf owns 36,728 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 0.93% or 684,268 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.61% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The Missouri-based Commerce Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 40,633 shares. 163,499 were reported by Federated Pa.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43 million for 43.37 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,092 shares to 117,613 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 1.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Int Invsts reported 7.05M shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Utd American Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 25,320 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. The California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 1.72% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Oregon-based Becker Cap Inc has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Burney owns 101,851 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Farmers holds 0.28% or 7,619 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 2.46% or 229,403 shares. 40,663 were accumulated by Family Capital. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 110,032 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 7,381 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Richard C Young Communication Ltd invested in 0.85% or 34,582 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank invested in 5,788 shares.

