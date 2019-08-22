Alley Company Continues to Hold Stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR); Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Shareholder Lafayette Investments Upped Its Stake by $377,239 as Share Price Rose

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 108,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 95,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 121,491 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 616,469 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Broadridge Schedules Webcast and Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results On August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 739,231 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 110,800 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 23,364 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 29,227 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,048 shares. 684,769 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Carroll holds 0% or 139 shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Raymond James Assoc reported 313,156 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.82% stake. Fiera Capital owns 546,537 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 777,144 shares.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is City Holding Company (CHCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Treasurer Nasdaq:SASR – GlobeNewswire” published on October 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:SASR – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. Another trade for 370 shares valued at $12,323 was bought by Michael Mark C.