ALLETE Inc. (ALE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE Inc. 80 2.97 N/A 3.70 22.00 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 40 2.32 N/A 0.13 334.60

Table 1 highlights ALLETE Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ALLETE Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. ALLETE Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.7% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ALLETE Inc.’s current beta is 0.28 and it happens to be 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.9% of ALLETE Inc. shares and 51.5% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares. About 0.3% of ALLETE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.3% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALLETE Inc. 0.62% -0.6% 5.38% 5.82% 7% 6.69% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2.13% 1.91% 4.3% 4.56% 8.41% 22.1%

For the past year ALLETE Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Summary

ALLETE Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 535 MW of nameplate capacity wind energy generation that are under power sales agreements. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 165 substations with a total capacity of 8,396 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, and pipeline industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.