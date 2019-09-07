ALLETE Inc. (ALE) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) Contrasting side by side

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE Inc. 83 3.04 N/A 3.70 23.52 Exelon Corporation 48 1.30 N/A 2.40 18.76

Table 1 highlights ALLETE Inc. and Exelon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Exelon Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ALLETE Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ALLETE Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Exelon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ALLETE Inc. and Exelon Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.7% Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Volatility and Risk

ALLETE Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Exelon Corporation has beta of 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ALLETE Inc. Its rival Exelon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. ALLETE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ALLETE Inc. and Exelon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALLETE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelon Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Exelon Corporation has an average price target of $52.7, with potential upside of 9.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of ALLETE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of Exelon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are ALLETE Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Exelon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALLETE Inc. 1.3% 4.77% 8.15% 15.24% 13.57% 14.08% Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09%

For the past year ALLETE Inc. had bullish trend while Exelon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ALLETE Inc. beats Exelon Corporation.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 535 MW of nameplate capacity wind energy generation that are under power sales agreements. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 165 substations with a total capacity of 8,396 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, and pipeline industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.