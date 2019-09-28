ALLETE Inc. (ALE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Comparison side by side

Since ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) are part of the Diversified Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE Inc. 86 4.14 51.41M 3.70 23.52 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 37 0.00 122.77M 0.37 96.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ALLETE Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ALLETE Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ALLETE Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE Inc. 59,799,930.21% 9% 3.7% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 330,827,270.28% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ALLETE Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALLETE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is $40, which is potential 0.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ALLETE Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of ALLETE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALLETE Inc. 1.3% 4.77% 8.15% 15.24% 13.57% 14.08% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42%

For the past year ALLETE Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Summary

ALLETE Inc. beats Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. on 8 of the 14 factors.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 535 MW of nameplate capacity wind energy generation that are under power sales agreements. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 165 substations with a total capacity of 8,396 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, and pipeline industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.