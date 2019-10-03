ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Analysts See $0.67 EPS; Watts Water Technologies Has 0.92 Sentiment

Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 83 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 90 decreased and sold stakes in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 23.25 million shares, up from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Watts Water Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 71 Increased: 55 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to report $0.67 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 18.29% from last quarter's $0.82 EPS. ALE's profit would be $34.61 million giving it 32.12 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, ALLETE, Inc.'s analysts see 1.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 72,799 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) has risen 10.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 20C; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 23.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.73 million for 21.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for 34,507 shares.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. It has a 22.66 P/E ratio. Water Services.

