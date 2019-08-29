Allete Com New (ALE) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Increased Stake by $870,922; Van Den Berg Management I Has Increased Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) as Stock Declined

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allete Inc Com New (ALE) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 10,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 185,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, up from 174,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Allete Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 60,751 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 134,994 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Deal Expected to Close by End of Year; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,486 shares to 319,876 shares, valued at $64.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 281,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 16,451 shares to 502,966 shares, valued at $73.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc Com (NYSE:LEG) by 20,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,509 shares, and cut its stake in F N B Corp Pa Com (NYSE:FNB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ALE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 35.50 million shares or 2.83% less from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

