ALLETE (ALE) to pay $0.59 on Sep 1, 2019; PENGROWTH ENERGY COMMON SHARES (PGHEF) Sellers Increased By 0.78% Their Shorts

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) had an increase of 0.78% in short interest. PGHEF's SI was 6.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.78% from 6.11 million shares previously. With 222,100 avg volume, 28 days are for PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)'s short sellers to cover PGHEF's short positions. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.301. About 143,202 shares traded or 24.13% up from the average.

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) is expected to pay $0.59 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:ALE) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.59 dividend. ALLETE Inc's current price of $85.10 translates into 0.69% yield. ALLETE Inc's dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 176,544 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company has market cap of $168.59 million. The firm explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. It has a 22.39 P/E ratio. Water Services.