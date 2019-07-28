Allergan plc (AGN) to pay $0.74 on Sep 13, 2019; 5 Analysts Covering Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is expected to pay $0.74 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:AGN) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.74 dividend. Allergan plc’s current price of $160.98 translates into 0.46% yield. Allergan plc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $160.98. About 6.46 million shares traded or 45.40% up from the average. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 11.43% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Allergan in talks to acquire Shire, competing against Takeda; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 30/04/2018 – Allergan Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $15.25-$16.00; 19/04/2018 – Allergan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CoolSculpting® And #WeAllGrow Latina Network Host Discussion On The Perceptions Of Beauty And Body In The Latina Community; 27/04/2018 – AGN 25MG MIGRAINE PILL MISSES 1 OF 2 MAIN GOALS IN ACHIEVE II; 04/05/2018 – Equities.com: Shire rebuffs Takeda takeover bid as Allergan drops out; 29/05/2018 – Allergan Issues Nationwide Voluntary Recall of TAYTULLA® Softgel Capsules 1mg/20mcg Sample Packs Due to Out of Sequence Capsul; 27/04/2018 – Allergan: Study Meets Co-Primary Endpoints at 50 Mg Ubrogepant; 26/03/2018 – BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL SAYS IN TERMS OF COMPARISON OF RIMEGEPANT WITH ALLERGAN’S UBROGEPANT, THE SAFETY PROFILE THUS FAR FAVOURS RIMEGEPANT – CONF CALL

Among 9 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Q2 Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 28. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $84 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, February 14. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Underperform” on Friday, February 15. Needham maintained the shares of QTWO in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) latest ratings:

03/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $64 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $84 Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $77 New Target: $83 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $70

15/02/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

Among 14 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allergan had 37 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $197 target. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann on Thursday, July 18 to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, January 30. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AGN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.77 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.60, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 25,607 shares or 57.69% less from 60,527 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Staley Cap Advisers has 0.02% invested in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) for 1,400 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.09% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) or 2,120 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability holds 15,474 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Research & Mgmt stated it has 0% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Corporation reported 6 shares. Cullinan Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested 0.45% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.77 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

The stock increased 1.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 403,180 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.80 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Flake Matthew P, worth $1.80M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Ltd reported 5,208 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Columbus Circle accumulated 369,303 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Raymond James has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 14,185 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 52,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Jennison Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Dubuque Bancorp & Tru owns 790 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.72 million shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com owns 22,308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diversified stated it has 4,850 shares.