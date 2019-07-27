Allergan plc (AGN) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Comparing side by side

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan plc 145 3.36 N/A -21.63 0.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 19 0.00 N/A 0.81 22.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allergan plc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Allergan plc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan plc 0.00% -10.8% -7% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allergan plc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan plc 0 7 7 2.50 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Allergan plc is $170.25, with potential upside of 5.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allergan plc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 0%. About 0.1% of Allergan plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allergan plc -2.38% -4.78% -2.58% -17.41% -11.43% 2.28% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited -3.17% -4.75% -9.85% -8.94% -17.07% 7.19%

For the past year Allergan plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats Allergan plc.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.