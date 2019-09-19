Allergan plc (AGN) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan plc 149 3.47 N/A -21.63 0.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan plc 0.00% -10.8% -7% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allergan plc and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan plc 0 6 4 2.40 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.30% for Allergan plc with consensus target price of $166.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Allergan plc shares are held by institutional investors while 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Allergan plc’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allergan plc -0.3% -4.19% 10.44% 11.54% -12.77% 20.08% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Allergan plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.