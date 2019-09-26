Allergan (AGN) Holder Callahan Advisors Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose While Manchester Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 6206.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 38,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 39,289 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 328,873 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allergan Inc (AGN) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 12,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 15,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allergan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 395,028 shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 30/04/2018 – Allergan 1Q-End Cash, Marketable Securities $2B; 19/04/2018 – ALLERGAN PLC – NO OFFER HAS BEEN MADE TO SHIRE; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE – CO, JOHN KING, ROGER BOISSONNEAULT, GEOFFREY ELLIOTT JOINTLY LAUNCH MILLICENT PHARMA; FEMRING ACQUIRED FROM ALLERGAN BY MILLICENT; 29/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Four New Directors and Reaches Settlement Agreement with Founder Joseph E. Payne; 30/05/2018 – ALLERGAN CEO SAYS COMPANY PLANS SALES OF WOMEN’S HEALTH, INFECTIOUS DISEASE BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – Allergan began its strategic review earlier this year, including the possibility of splitting off units, making acquisitions or staying the course; 30/04/2018 – Allergan Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $15.65-Adj EPS $16.25; 27/04/2018 – Allergan: Study Meets Co-Primary Endpoints at 50 Mg Ubrogepant; 18/05/2018 – EMA’S PRAC: CERTAIN PATIENTS MAY START USING RICHTER’S ESMYA; 19/04/2018 – Allergan: No Offer Has Been Made for Shire

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold AGN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,340 shares or 20.57% less from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6 are held by Svcs Corp. 2,000 are owned by Cullinan Assocs. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.46% or 3,982 shares in its portfolio. Research Mngmt Co holds 0% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) or 33 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 145 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Callahan Advisors Ltd accumulated 12,774 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) for 1,400 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 3,301 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $4.21 earnings per share, down 0.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.25 per share. AGN’s profit will be $1.38B for 9.97 P/E if the $4.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.38 actual earnings per share reported by Allergan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $779.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 54,756 shares to 123,824 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,478 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).