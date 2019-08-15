Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 548.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 173.97%. The data provided earlier shows that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 30.8%. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.