Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 523.50% upside potential. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 43.37%. Based on the results given earlier, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.