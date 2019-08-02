Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.84 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 189.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.