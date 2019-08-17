Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 60.18 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 580.63% for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%. Comparatively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.