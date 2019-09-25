Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.41 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 65.48%. Competitively the average target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 115.38% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.