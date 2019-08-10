Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 548.38% and an $26 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.