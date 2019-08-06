Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.24 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Nektar Therapeutics which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.8 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 161.28% and its average target price is $75.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 9 of the 9 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.