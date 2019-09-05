Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 523.50%. On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 100.11% and its average target price is $17.75. Based on the results delivered earlier, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.