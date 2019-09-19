Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.23 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$7 is Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 65.88%. Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 146.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Clovis Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 0%. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.