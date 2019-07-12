Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.87 N/A -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.75 consensus price target and a 280.36% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 93.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.86% weaker performance.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.