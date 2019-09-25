Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Since Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 65.09% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 average target price and a 120.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%. Comparatively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.