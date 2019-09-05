Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

We will be comparing the differences between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 534.15% and an $26 average price target. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 65.43% and its average price target is $49. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.