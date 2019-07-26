Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

We are contrasting Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1560.60 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 6.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.