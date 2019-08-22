Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) Is At $4.45 Formed Wedge; Mannkind (MNKD) Shorts Increased By 12.91%

Mannkind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) had an increase of 12.91% in short interest. MNKD’s SI was 39.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.91% from 35.24 million shares previously. With 2.03 million avg volume, 20 days are for Mannkind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s short sellers to cover MNKD’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1199. About 229,448 shares traded. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has declined 23.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MNKD News: 23/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 25; 09/05/2018 – MannKind Is Responsible for Supplying Afrezza to Cipla; 09/05/2018 – MANNKIND – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CIPLA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVALS TO DISTRIBUTE AFREZZA IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – MannKind: FDA Determines That Afrezza REMS Communication Plan Has Met Goals and REMS No Longer Necessar; 09/05/2018 – MANNKIND CORP – EXCLUSIVE MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION DEAL FOR AFREZZA IN INDIA WITH CIPLA LTD; 09/04/2018 – MannKind Announces Completion of Previously Announced $28M Registered Direct Offering; 09/05/2018 – CIPLA -CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVALS AND FOR ALL MARKETING AND SALES ACTIVITIES FOR AFREZZA; 09/05/2018 – MANNKIND CORP – MANNKIND IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SUPPLYING AFREZZA TO CIPLA; 09/05/2018 – MANNKIND CORP – CIPLA WILL ALSO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL MARKETING AND SALES ACTIVITIES OF AFREZZA IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – MANNKIND, CIPLA EXCLUSIVE DEAL INCL DISTRIBUTION

Among 3 analysts covering MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MannKind has $4 highest and $300 lowest target. $3.33’s average target is 197.35% above currents $1.1199 stock price. MannKind had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $210.30 million. The Company’s approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings.

