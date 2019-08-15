Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparing side by side

Since Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 548.38%. Competitively the average target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 37.61% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.