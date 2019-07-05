Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 0%. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.