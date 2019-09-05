Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparison side by side

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.76 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 532.25%. Competitively the consensus target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 187.26% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Precision BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 41.6%. Insiders owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.