Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 230.58 N/A -7.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.17% and an $7 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Neuralstem Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.