Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Contrasting side by side

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, and a 545.16% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 466.80% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 24.3%. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.