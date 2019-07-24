Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Contrasting side by side

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.45 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.