Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparison side by side

Since Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $26, and a 490.91% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Insiders owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).