Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparing side by side

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 19 131.88 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$7 is Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 66.67%. Competitively the average price target of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 44.73% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 98.8%. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.